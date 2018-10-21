Heritage connects youth with their roots: Union Jt Secy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 20:
Stressing for involving local communities in the preservation of art, culture, and heritage, Joint Secretary Ministry of Culture, Govt of India, Nirupama Kotru Saturday said heritage connects young generation with roots.
The Joint Secretary was chairing a meeting of experts to review the status of art, cultural and heritage activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Commissioner Secretary, Culture Mohammed Saleem Shishgar, briefed the Joint Secretary about the various initiatives and departmental activities being initiated for the preservation, promotion, and propagation of the culture and heritage of the state.
He informed that the aim of the meeting is to have diverse opinions and ideas for better planning and uplift of art and heritage treasure of the state. He added that various measures are underway to preserve and promote the cultural and heritage of the state.
Kotru sought suggestions and opinions from the experts regarding various measures being taken by the department to preserve, promote and propagate the art, culture, and heritage of the state.
The experts shared their experiences, ideas and suggested measure to be taken for the preservation of cultural and heritage. They also apprised the Joint Secretary about the challenges faced by the artist community in the State.
Kotru appreciated the views of experts and said that it is important to have diverse views and opinions for better planning to preserve the heritage of the state. She also assured of all possible help for the uplift of the artist community.
She said it is important to involve the younger generation and local communities in the conservation and promotion of art by creating socio-economic leverage.
She also stressed that the line departments should work with zeal, enthusiasm and close coordination towards the preservation of art, culture, languages, historic and heritage sites of the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, Muneer-ul-Islam said the department is taking various innovative measures to preserve and promote the culture and heritage of the state.
He informed that the department is initiating heritage preservation programs at Bhosle, Gurez, Kishtwar, and Ladakh. He added that after the completion of these initiatives the department will identify other places as well where the preservation of heritage is required.
Secretary Sahitya Akademi New Delhi, Dr K Srinivasa Rao, Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Dr Aziz Hajni, Eminent poet & writer FarooqNazki, Eminent Balti, Purgi writer K Isfandyar Khan, Heritage expert Saleem Beigh, Eminent Dogri writer Dr Lalit Mangotra, Writer & folk artist Prof Farooq Fayaz, Renowned painter Masood Hussain and various other officials and non-officials were present in the meeting.