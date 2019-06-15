Heritage character of Downtown at verge of extinction: Renzu

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Kashmir Society and Kashmir Development, Khawaja Farooq Renzu Friday said the civilization character of Kashmir can't be allowed to be sacrificed at the altar of conflict, disputes, turmoil and race for 3 per cent vote bank mafia.

In a statement issued here he said the World Heritage sites like Zabarwan, Takht-e-Sulaiman, Koh-e-Marran Range of mountains and water bodies, Downtown need immediate attention to save them from extinction.

He lamented that for last 70 years of uncertainty, importance of ‘capital of world heritage capital of the world which is Shahar-e-Khaas (Downtown) of Srinagar’ and mountainous range of Zabarwan, Koh-e-Maran, Takhat-e-Sulaiman Shankracharaya spiritual mountains, along with its water bodies like world famous Dal and Anchaar Lake, slaughtered Naala Maraan canals have been either ignored or criminal negligence adopted to destroy their civilizational character since 1947.

He said like Iraq and Syria world heritage sites were destroyed as result of religious wars and conflicts. In Kashmir the continuity of disputes, conflicts, turmoil, agitations, migrations of original inhabitants and abnormal purchases by beneficiaries of conflicts are main factors responsible for sustained destruction of its heritage and civilization character.

“The Burzahama pre-civilizational cave sites are completely destroyed, Chatterhama sites are in shambles, Mughal Gardens have lost their original luster, and world famous Dal Lake is on verge of death while Anchaar and Nalahmar are already destroyed. Conversion of Sheeraz Bagh to obscene Hebrew pronounced ‘Two-lip’ name instead of Gul-e-Lala Garden of Sufiyat are unpardonable steps.,” Renzu said. He also lamented on deterioration of Jamia Awal and all Sufi Dargahs in Shahar-e-Khas, Zabarwan range and other parts of Kashmir are big reason of devastation to Kashmir.

He added that great Sufi graves have been dismantled to create Royal Spring and no attention has been given from 1947 till date to preserve our grand civilization, composite culture, art and languages.

He hoped that issues pertaining to Kashmir’s civilization are not be sacrificed at the altar of ‘fake slogans to befool people again’.

He also appealed for ‘restoration of all holy graves of Awaliyas of Royal Springs Golf Course and initiate action against blasphemous act committed in dark period of 90s.’