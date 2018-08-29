Heritage bund gets breather as authorities block passage for vehicles

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Aug 28:
Authorities finally woke up from the slumber to preserve the heritage Jhelum bund in Lal Chowk by blocking the passages for bikers and cyclists with concrete stairs.
To preserve the heritage bund, the only passage for vehicles to the bund has been blocked completely as the authorities constructed concrete stairs thus leaving no way for the vehicles to move along the bund.
Officials at Srinagar Municipal Corporation told Rising Kashmir that cemented stairs were constructed so that vehicles don’t have any access to the bund.
“The bund has the historic importance and we are trying our level best to preserve it. We have constructed stairs at every passage to the bund making it clear that vehicles cannot roam over the bund,” said an official who wished anonymity.
He further added that in case of an emergency people can have the access from the Abi Guzar side but barricades have been erected for heavy vehicles from that side as well.
Meanwhile, locals have resented the step taken by the government as they believe there should have been at least one entrance that could grant them access to the bund.
Sheikh Arfaat, a resident of Batamaloo said, “There are several departments or the buildings that lie on the Jhelum bund. There used to be a passage near General Post Office (GPO) but since stairs have been constructed it has annoyed people.”
Arfaat stated that preserving the bund is a good initiative but at the same time authorities should take care of the convenience of the pedestrians and not let them suffer.
“Having single passage to the bund was a better option. There used to be barricades on the bund that prevented vehicles from roaming but that passage has been demolished how are we supposed to go along the bund,” he said.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com