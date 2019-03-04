About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at March 04, 2019


Herath celebrated with religious fervour in Kashmir

Agencies

Srinagar

The most important festival of the Kashmiri pandits -- ‘Herath’ (Maha Shivratri) -- was celebrated on Monday throughout the valley by members of the pandit community who participated in night-long prayers.

A large number of devotees were visiting temples, particularly Shankaracharya on the hill top of Takhat-e-Suliman, since early this morning despite rain and chilly weather conditions.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah greeted people on the occasion.

