Hepatitis, drug abuse major challenge in Kashmir: Govt

‘Incidence higher than what we expected’
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sept 08:
The unexpected incidence of hepatitis and an alarming surge in drug abuse are “major challenges” in Kashmir, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Pawan Kotwal said on Saturday.
“The incidence of hepatitis is higher than what we had expected. The number is in thousands. Hepatitis-B and C infections are big challenges in Kashmir,” Kotwal said, while speaking during a one-day surgical education program titled ‘surgical disorders of liver’ in Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.
Kotwal, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said there were hepatitis cases reported in some places in the valley where no access to disposable syringes was a cause.
According to fresh figures of the health department, 250 cases of hepatitis B and C have been detected in Vehil zone of Shopian in south Kashmir during a mass screening.
“The syringes had been used for many people at a time and unsafe blood transfusion practices were putting lives of patients at risk,” he said.
Kotwal said people have also started taking toxins which damage functioning of the liver.
“The incidence of liver getting damaged due to drinking alcohol or certain things is also increasing, unfortunately,” he said.
Liver diseases according to doctors have been lowered and it needs ‘good diet.’
“Liver diseases have decreased a lot due to improved nutritional levels,” the principal secretary said.
Another big challenge he said was drug abuse in the valley.
Kotwal asked doctors to be updated with modernized surgical procedures and be world class to cure diseases.
“I strongly believe the doctors in our state are best in the country. We have a good education which produces good doctors and it goes up,” he said
On the sidelines of the function, head department of surgery, GMC, Dr Showkat Jeelani said the program was organized to sensitize and expose doctors about the latest developments to cure diseases.
“Liver diseases and trauma incidents are very common in Kashmir which should have been eradicated. Both need separate departments as the hospitals are receiving a huge flow of such patients,” he said.
Jeelani pitched for a separate department for trauma management to tackle high volume of trauma patients caused due to road traffic incidents.
“There are many other types of infections like hepatitis (A, B, C and E) which do not have a surgical treatment,” he said.
There are many types of liver disease and their common feature is that they all involve damage to the liver that disturbs its ability to function normally.
Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid, Prof Naseer A. Awan, Prof Mumtaz Din Wani, faculty members, delegates and students were among dozens who attended the surgical education program.
