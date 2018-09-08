Hepatitis-C outbreak in Pahalgam villages, several tested positive

Shafat MirPahalgam (Anantnag):
In what could be termed as a possible outbreak of Hepatitis C virus, some 35 patients from Wularhama village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district have been tested positive so far, at District Hospital Anantnag, after several medical examinations were done.
However, the health authorities are brushing the issue under carpet and have quietly started mass screening of some villages in Wularhama and adjacent areas, say local sources.
A health official told Rising Kashmir that a medical team has been deputed to the area to prevent it from spreading further.
A doctor, who checked upon several patients from this area, says all of them tested positive.
“Since last couple of days I have checked some ten patients from that area and all of them have been tested positive. While another of my colleagues also received some twenty-five patients from this area and they also tested positive with Hepatitis C Virus”, said a doctor.
The locals say that the health authorities made announcements on public address system and conducted screening tests of the locals, which were proved out as positive.
“The health officials made an announcement here at our village a few days ago that some disease had broken out. The panicked locals rushed to local health facilities to get their tests done. I received a call after a couple of days of the test and the caller informed me that I and my wife have been tested positive with Hepatitis C virus. In an adjacent village, some 37% population has also been tested positive with this virus. We don’t know the cause of this virus but we have been receiving unclean and untreated drinking water since long as the stream flowing from Lihin Dajan village is contaminated with locals washing their clothes and other stuff in it. The water of this stream is supplied to us which may be unfit for consumption. Last year, a dog was retrieved from the water tank of the local filtration plant which is not functioning properly”, says a local, Haji Abdul Majeed Sheikh.
“Since last one week, the health department is conducting HCV (to detect, diagnose, and monitor the treatment of hepatitis C viral infection) and HBV tests. It is probably a waterborne disease or may have been spread by the barbers who use contaminated blades on several people. Also, the quacks, who treat patients for dental diseases and private dental clinics may be responsible for its spread”, said a doctor.
The concerned Block Medical Officer Sallar, declined to comment on the issue saying they were conducting screening tests in several areas.
“We have already deputed the Medical teams who have been conducting screening tests in few villages. We cannot say anything until the confirmatory tests prove the spread of this virus but it does look like the Hepatitis C disease”, said BMO Sallar,
Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, Dr Fazil Ali Kochak said “We are conducting screening in Wularhama and adjacent villages. We cannot share the data at the moment. The details will be public once we are done with the mass screening.”