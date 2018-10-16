Hemophilia patients, infants at risk due to lack of drugs

Medicines will be available within two days: JKMSCL
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Hemophilia patients including infants across Kashmir have been left at risk as authorities have failed to make available life-saving anti-haemophilia drugs at SMHS hospital for the past four months.
According to officials, 20 days ago, the Finance Department released Rs 3.5 crore for Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar exclusively for the treatment of haemophilia patients but medicines are yet to be made available.
Among the patients are of one year and two years of age who are suffering for the want of antihemophilic factor (Factor VIII). The situation is pathetic.
President Hemophilia Society of Kashmir, Syed Majid Qadiri, said anti-haemophilia factor is a life-saving drug which is need of the hour.
“It is unfortunate that we have been moving from pillar to post but authorities are not serious about the patients,” he said.
The patients are already suffering bleeding disorder making them unstable and disabled day by day. They have been compelled to seek whereabouts of drug arrangements and allotment of the same.
“Most of the patients have developed various ailments. Earlier patients died due to non-availability of drugs but still the concerned authorities have turned a deaf ear towards us,” Qadiri said.
He said GMC, Srinagar, took months to project the need for drugs with Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL). He alleged that the Corporation, without taking patients into consideration fixed three months to supply the ordered drugs.
“The present set up of the corporation does not suffice the medical emergency requirements of patients thus procurement of drugs needs to be withdrawn from Corporation and allowing GMC Srinagar to procure the same as heretofore,” Qadiri demanded.
He said during the intervening period of procurements of antihemophilic drugs the patients having medical emergencies cannot wait for months together.
“Due to non-availability of drugs, patients are being given FPP which has to lead to dangerous elements and diseases like HCV, HBV and HIV,” he said.
Principal GMC, Dr Samia Rashid, said they have already put the requisition in JKMSCL and have transferred money to them for the supply.
“We have communicated them about the same. That is their issue. I talked to haemophilia patients. The patients want separate purchase which is not in my hand. There is a rate contract with JKMSCL,” she said.
General Manager (K), procurement supply, JKMSCL, Dr Mohammad Iqbal Sofi said they will make the medicines available within two days.
“We have got the requisition from GMC. Normally, procurement takes two months as we have to certain follow norms including drug testing. But we are supplying these drugs quickly,” he said.
Last year, the corporation failed to procurement antihemophilic factors for eight months which was a major reason for the closure of Hemophilia Day Care Centre (HDCC) at SMHS for few days.
There are 290 registered haemophilia patients of, them 14 are females. The daycare facility is the only facility for such patients, but it continues to face official apathy.mansoorpeer@risisngkashmir.com