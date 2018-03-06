HEM spits venom against Muslims, asks Hindus to boycott Gujjars

Syed Amjad ShahJammu:
Raising alleged issue of demographic change in Jammu, Kathua and Samba, Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) leaders again appealed Hindus to boycott Muslims and weaken them financially.
The instigating speeches were made during a meeting organized by Hindu Ekta Manch at Katal Brahmana in Hiranagar tehsil on Sunday, when they came to know that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was not ready to hand over the case of rape and murder of a minor to CBI even as “two BJP Cabinet Ministers had assured them”.
Frustrated with poor response from the government despite taking out rallies, the Hindu Ekta Manch President Vijay Kumar Sharma who is also State Committee Member of BJP said: “Whether we are living in Pakistan or Afghanistan or Bangladesh? Can’t we defend our children from conspiracy? This Government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has created pressure and they have given it a communal color. There was never any communal incident in Hiranagar in past. They are not doing justice with Asifa. They have hatched conspiracy. They want to suppress our community (Hindus).”
“We are only demanding CBI probe. Mehbooba Mufti has pressurized the Crime Branch (CB). Do justice with us. We have condemned the incident. Whosoever has committed crime, he should be jailed. But Crime Branch has terrorized the people of Hiranagar. Last evening, one more youth of Kootah was called for questioning.”
“I have talked to SSP Kathua. And told him that the questioning should be done in police station Hiranagar by Crime Branch until the CBI takes over the case,” he added.
In a threatening tone, Sharma further said:“Don’t force us to take unanimous decision of not allowing any officials from Crime Branch in our villages of Hiranagar.”
“They (Muslims) are changing demography in Jammu. I have sympathy with Jammu City people. They (Muslims) have surrounded us from all sides in Jammu City like Bathindi, Sidhra etc. When we talk about Kashmiri Pandits return and establishment of their colonies in Kashmir Valley, they (separatists) oppose it,” said Sharma, while calling for unity among the majority community of Kathua.
He said: “If we unite, we don’t need to pick up guns or stones. Ensure in future that outsiders (Muslims) should not be given land. Why to give them land? After settling in our localities, they harass us. If anyone gives land to Muslims in future, we will boycott him. With this one decision, 50 percent problems will end.”
Similar appeal was made by another rightwing leader Ankur Sharma while addressing the gathering.
“Government under a well planned manner has given rights of property to those (Gujjars) who occupy the State land. They want to settle Muslims. Under this conspiracy, many Gujjars from outside have been settled in Samba, Vijaypur, and Kathua. They just give Government fee for the land; they are occupying and then get the rights on the property. This was done during the regime of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad,” said Pankaj Sharma.
“They gave property rights of State Land to Muslims when Deputy Commissioners of Kathua districts were Muslaims while very less number of Hindus got the rights of property in their comparison,” he said.
“Our people were ignored and hardly get any right on the property. Most of the land is occupied by the Gujjars. It should be an agenda of the Hindu Ekta Manch to ensure that we will not give land to Muslims. They will change the demography. They are snatching our land,” Pankaj Sharma said.
He appealed that “we should stop that activity which makes Muslims financially strong.”
“We are in danger. But the danger is not so much that we cannot fight them back,” he said, adding: “By making Rasana an issue, they made us to feel weak and powerless people even as we are in majority. They have given a feeling that we (Hindus) are weak people and powerlessness. They have given us feeling that if anything happens to them (Muslims), our people will be made to suffer. We have to overcome this powerlessness and weakness feeling,” he added.
Even though inflammatory speeches were made by Hindu Ekta Manch in Hiranagar and its videos went viral on social media, yet the police have not booked any one.
The hate speeches have spread a sense of insecurity in the minority communities.
When SSP Kathua, Dr Suleman Choudhary was contacted, he told Rising Kashmir that they have not filed any case against the Hindu Ekta Manch.
“Manch leaders held meeting in a temple premises,” he informed Rising Kashmir.
Pertinently, the fierce speeches were made in Hiranagar after Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh also made it clear that they will side with the Crime Branch and will ensure that no pressure tactics are entertained.
Though Singh did not clear whether they will hand over the case to CBI or not, but it was apparently clear that ruling BJP has supported the ongoing probe being conducted by the Crime Branch.
