Helpdesk set up in Udhampur for Panchayat elections

Jammu, Oct 31:
The District Panchayat Election Officer, Udhampur ,Ravinder Kumar has established 24/7 help desk in his office at District Head Quarter, Udhampur in order to ensure proper redressal of grievances, complaints/ help for the convenience of the general public, regarding Panchayat Elections in the district, an official said.
He said that the DPEO informed that if anyone has any type of grievances and complaints or required any help regarding Panchayat elections or any issues related to elections can dial Toll Free No. 18001807067 Email:-localelect.udpr@gmail.comWhatsapp no.9419100203, Tele Fax no. 01992-271022, or 01992-272727,01992-272728 and get the grievances redressed.