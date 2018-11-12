Heightened vigil along highway to stop militant mobility

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 11:
The government forces have heightened their vigil along the highways after reports suggesting militants prefer travel through highways from north to central or south Kashmir.
According to sources, Police and paramilitary CRPF men intensified frisking at many locations along the highway from Kupwara to Srinagar to check the movement of militants from one location to another.
They said the government forces establish check points at any location after receiving intelligence inputs about militants attempting to change their base from one place to another.
A senior Police officer said with “effective and pro-active method” of setting up check points, the government forces have been able to stop the mobility of militants, using highways to shift their bases.
“The movement of militants from north to south has been arrested to a large extend,” he said.
The mobility, the Police officer, is seen as a source of strength of militants and if militants are able to shift their location, it helps them stay anonymous.
He said strengthened security had led to arrests and killing of militants while being intercepted by government forces along the highway.
“The highway is under the control and the mobile check points are established after receiving intelligence inputs,” the Police officer said.
Since October 17 at least five incidents have taken place along the highway from Handwara to Pantha Chowk where government forces either killed or arrested militants after intercepting them in vehicles.
The militant killed at Chatipora Handwara on Sunday is the second incident of its kind at the location in November.
Earlier, on November 1, government forces intercepted an Al-Badr militant Dajad Ahmad Dar of Rohuma Pulwama and recovered two grenades and pistol from his possession.
Located along Baramulla-Kupwara highway, Chatipora is a kilometre from Handwara main town.
The Chantipora tri-junction connects Nowgam sector and Kupwara with the hinterland.
On October 29, government forces intercepted a vehicle which followed a brief exchange of fire and three militants were arrested at Narbal along Baramulla-Srinagar highway.
Hours later, militants attacked a BSF vehicle, injuring three BSF personnel on the highway at Pantha Chowk on the Srinagar outskirts.
On October 19, two militants travelling in a Scorpio vehicle were killed after they fired at policemen who were manning a checkpoint at Kralhar in Baramulla along the highway.
On October 17, three policemen including an officer were injured after militants hurled a grenade on a police party at Baba Teng Pattan along the Baramulla-Srinagar highway.
However, Police chased and arrested a militant Faizan Majeed Bhat of Tral.
“The efforts have been intensified to tackle the transportation of militants,” a senior Police officer said.
Additional Director General (ADGP) of Police, Law and Order and Security, Munir Ahmad Khan said the killing or arresting of militants along the highway shows the effectiveness of check points and alertness of policemen.
However, Khan said militants trying to shift from one place to another was a routine and had nothing to do with winter.