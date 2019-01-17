Heavy snowfall disrupts air traffic

Highway open for traffic; Admin issues avalanche alert
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 16:
The plains and upper reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall on Wednesday disconnecting Valley’s air traffic. However, the one-way traffic was plying on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
In view of heavy snowfall, administration has issued avalanche alert and advised people of upper reaches to move cautiously.
An official of Meteorological Department said the plains including Srinagar and upper reaches of the Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall from the morning.
The tourist spots of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Yousmarg, Sonamarg also received fresh snowfall.
“Srinagar received 5.4mm of snowfall while Pahalgam received 8.5 mm of snow and famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded 15.2 mm of snowfall today,” the official said.
He said Kupwara recorded 10.2 mm and Shopian received 5 inches of snowfall.
However, Qazigund and Banihal areas on Srinagar-Jammu highway didn't receive any snowfall.
Due to snowfall from the morning, no flights could take off from Srinagar airport.
Director, Srinagar Airport, Akash Deep Mathur told Rising Kashmir that all the flights were cancelled today due to fresh snowfall.
“Except two flights, all other flights stand cancelled. We will assess the situation after the weather improves,” he said.
However, traffic on 296 kms long Srinagar-Jammu highway remained unaffected.
SP Traffic, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said the vehicles were plying normally as there was no snowfall on the highway.
After the fresh snowfall, the traffic police advised motorists to drive cautiously to avoid skidding of vehicles on roads, which have become slippery due to accumulation of snow.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan issued a fresh avalanche warning for nine avalanche prone districts of the division.
The warning has been issued for the avalanche-prone areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir directed the Deputy Commissioners of all these districts to advise the people living in avalanche prone areas not to venture out to avoid any untoward incident.
He also directed the concerned DCs to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, Police and Para-medical staff with ambulances in readiness to avert any untoward incident.