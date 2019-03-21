Heavy snow accumulation may delay Zojilla re-opening

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With Sonamarg-Zojilla road still closed since December, officials said the reopening of the road is likely to get delayed due to heavy snow accumulation.

The road was closed in December last year following heavy snowfall across the region.

Border Road Organisation started the Zojila opening by March 5. Officials said the BRO snow clearance operation is struggling between km 75 to 80 near Sonamarg due to existing narrow valley wherein several avalanches from either side of the hill has accumulated snow of more than 50 – 60 feets.

“Everywhere there are glaciers and threat of imminent snow avalanche on the road and the box cut ranges to 50 to 60 fts,” officials said, adding that in view the unprecedented snow accumulation it may take a more time to complete the snow clearance operation and opening of Leh road.

“Although the snow is too much this time and has broken the record of past many years, we are trying our best to open this axis at the earliest for the movement of traffic. We have deployed all our equipment and manpower for the same,” said Captain Shubham Sood.

He said that Beacon is putting best of its efforts on ground to open this axis for the people of Kashmir as well as Drass valley.

Col Mukesh, Cdr 32 BRTF, said that the BRO personnel are taking utmost precautions in views of threats of avalanche in the sector.

He said the clearance team had a narrow escape yesterday when a heavy avalanche struck in the sector trapping the snow cutters under it. (KNS)