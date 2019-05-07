Heavy shelling along LoC in Poonch; 1 BSF official, 2 civilians injured

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pakistan army allegedly resorted to heavy mortar shelling and small arms firing targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Monday, resulting in injuries to two civilians, officials said.

Pakistan allegedly violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district, they said.

Two civilians -- Maqsood Ahmed and Ashiq Hussain -- were injured in the shelling, officials said.

On Sunday, a colonel-rank officer was injured in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Pakistani shelling, while a 25-year-old porter suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him in Keri sector of Rajouri district, they said.

“Pakistan has violated ceasefire by 513 times along the LoC in the state in the past one-and-a-half-month,” the official added.

The Pakistani side has suffered five to six times more casualties than the Indian side in retaliatory action, a senior official said.

Ten people, including four soldiers, have been killed and over 50 injured in Rajouri and Poonch districts since February 26 air strike in Pakistan's Balakot by India in response to the Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, the PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a BSF officer idenfied as Sub-Inspector Gokul Anand Ojha of 168 bn received splinter injuries at Neelam Post along the LoC in Mankote sector on Monday afternoon.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar while confirming it said that the injured BSF officer was taken to a military hospital for treatment.

He said that the condition of the injured officer is said to be stable.

A number of houses were damaged in fresh round of mortar shelling while entire population of dozen villages in Mankot sector of Poonch district .With inputs from PTI

