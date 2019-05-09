Heavy road tax on highway anti-people decision: Faesal

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Demands its deferment till situation improves in turmoil ravaged Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Chief Shah Faesal has asked the State government to defer imposing heavy road tax on Srinagar-Jammu highway at newly established Toll Plaza at Charsoo.

In a statement issued on Wednesday Shah Faesal lambasted the Government for its callous approach to first close the highway and now levying heavy road tax without realising the impact it would have on local economy.

Faesal called upon the Government to bring in clarity as to how this new tax will be implemented in view of the concessions given to State under the GST by which toll is to be collected at Lakhanpur only.

He requested the Government to understand local sensitivities in view of the ongoing turmoil and not make policies that are seen as deliberate attempts to harass Kashmiris.

It may be mentioned here that the toll plaza at Sangam in South kashmir was made operational recently and every vehicle passing through it is being levyed a toll of Rupees 85 for every light motor vehicle on one way movement.