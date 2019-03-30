Heavy rains, windstorm wreak havoc in parts of Baramulla

March 30, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A house was partially damaged while as fruit orchards suffered extensive damages after gusty winds followed by rain and hailstorm across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Residents in Uri, Rafiabad, Sopore, Baramulla said that strong winds followed by rain and hailstorm wreaked havoc in the areas this morning.

They said that many trees were uprooted and several houses were damaged.

A police official said that due to windstorm roof of a house belonging to Mohammad Rafiq son of Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Machichirand Uri was damaged.

He said that orchards in Uri also suffered extensive damage due to hailstorm.

Similar reports of damage to orchards were also received from Sopore and Rafiabad areas of the district.

However no loss of any life or injury was reported from anywhere in the district.

(Representational picture)