Heavy rains in Baramulla cause landslides, block link roads

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Feb 21:
Heavy rains lashed several parts of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district including remote areas of Uri and Kandi belt on Thursday leading to minor landslides and blocking of link roads in the area.
The rainfall has also led to increase in the water level in streams and nallahs of the area.
Locals in Uri said that the area witnessed heavy rains from Wednesday evening causing minor landslides and blocking of link roads in the area. They said that due to incessant rains most of the roads in the Uri interiors remained closed to traffic.
Ummer Rahim, a resident of Uri said that link roads of Isham-Nawa, Chandanwari-Bijhama, Uri-Garkote, Uri-Silikote, Syedpora-Mothal, Syedpora-Bakote, Thajal-Churanda, Thajal-Tilawari , Bilal Abad Link Roads and Jabla- Gowhalan remained cut off due to landslides caused by heavy rains.
He said that locals faced immense problems due to blocked roads throughout the day.
An official in Uri said that residential house of Mohammad Haneef son of Mir Hussain a resident of Thajal got partiality damaged while as a base wall of a house belonging to Mumtaz Hussain son of Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Chollan, Uri also got damaged partially due to continuous rains.
“Minor damage in breast walls and retaining walls of few houses in areas of Thajal and Chollan were reported on Thursday. There is nothing to worry and there is no need to relocate the families. Though we are keeping a continuous watch on the situation,” the official said.
In Kandi belt of Baramulla, heavy rains lashed Chandoosa, Kawhar, Katiyawala, Kralhar and other areas of the hilly belt. An official said that residential house of Ghulam Hassan Parray was damaged in Chyont Pathri area of Babareshi after continuous rains.
Meanwhile, in Baramulla town and its adjacent areas, continuous rainfalls lead to blockage of the drainage system at various places creating immense problems for both the commuters and pedestrian.