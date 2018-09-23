Heavy rains halt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

AgenciesJammu
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was halted on Sunday due to heavy rains.
Traffic department officials halted the movement of vehicles on the highway Udhampur towards the Kashmir Valley.
"Due to heavy rains in Ramban district, there is probability of landslides at Magarkote and Ramsoo," a department official said here.
The Ramban-Bannihal stretch of the nearly 300 km-long highway is highly vulnerable to landslides often causing blockade of the road.
This strategic highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Valley as all essentials are routed through this road.
Picture used in the story is representational