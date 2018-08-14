Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across Jammu, triggers flash floods

30 houses damaged partially; electricity, water supply affected in some areas: DC
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Heavy overnight rains wreaked havoc across Jammu damaging as many as 30 structures and affecting the electricity and water supply in the region.
Heavy rains that continued for several hours also led to massive increase in the water level of Tawi and Chenab River.
The heavy rains triggered flash flood in many areas due to which as many as 30 residential houses were partially damaged, roads were destroyed and electricity polls were uprooted in various areas.
The normal life was completely thrown out of gear in low laying areas of Jammu where rain water entered the houses and water supply lines were also damaged to a large extent.
“Revenue officials have been deployed to prepare the losses which people have suffered in the flash floods. Many low laying areas in Jammu have suffered due to heavy rains and we are preparing assessment of losses,” Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Romesh Kumar, told Rising Kashmir.
The Deputy Commissioner, Jammu said that around 30 residential houses have suffered partial damages in areas including Roop Nagar, Mandal Phalayan, Janipur, Channi Rama and other areas.
“We have restored electricity in some of the areas where the power supply was snapped. The concerned departments have been working to restore the drinking water supply too,” said the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.
He said that Chenab was flowing at 13 feet even as its danger mark is 14 feet.
The administration has also advised people to avoid going close to the river bodies.