Heavy rain causes water logging, traffic snarls

In Doda, 10th std student drowns while going to school
Rising Kashmir News/PTISrinagar, Aug 7:
Torrential rains lashed Kashmir today, bringing much needed respite to the residents of the Valley from the unusually high temperatures over the past 10 days.
Heavy rainfall started early this morning at most places in Kashmir, including Srinagar, causing massive water-logging in the city centre and Lal Chowk and other areas of the city.
The commuters and passersby faced grave problems due to the water-logging. Pedestrians faced difficulty wading through inundated roads
The downpour also resulted in massive traffic snarls in the city.
The rainfall brought to end the heat wave, which was prevalent in the Valley over the past 10 days, with the maximum temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius yesterday in Srinagar.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy studying in Class 10th got washed away in flash floods while crossing a stream on his way to school in Doda district today.
“Raja Owais, who was going to appear in the first-term examination, drowned in Chinyass nullah (stream) in Bhalessa area this morning,” said Bhadarwah Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh.
He said police party from Gandoh immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. “After hectic search, the body of the teenager was fished out from the stream and handed over to his family”.
Officials said the district authorities ordered closure of all schools for the day as a precautionary measure in view of the inclement weather.
Most parts the state, including Doda, were lashed by heavy rains since last night, triggering mudslides that led to road closures at a number of places in the hilly district, the officials said.
Traffic on the Batote-Kishtwar highway was restored partially after remaining suspended for over five hours due to landslides at several places, including Dansal, Assar and Koura Pani. The clearance operation is still going on, said Zohaib Hassan, the deputy superintendent of police, traffic.