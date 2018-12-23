Heavy floods displace thousands in northern districts of Sri Lanka

RK Web NewsSrinagar
In Sri Lanka, hundreds of people have been displaced as a result of heavy rains in Northern districts of Kilinochchi, Mannar and Mullaitivu.
Disaster Management Center (DMC) said over 9,000 people have been affected by floods. More than 5000 people have been shifted to relief camps.
The travel on main highway linking south to north has been disrupted as the level of Mankulam reservoir was breached due to the heavy rain since Friday night. Security forces have launched operations to rescue the people stranded by the flooding and take them to safety.
DMC said steps have been taken to provide food, medicine and other essential items to the displaced persons at the shelters.