About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Heavy floods displace thousands in northern districts of Sri Lanka

Published at December 23, 2018 02:55 PM 0Comment(s)522views


RK Web News

Srinagar

In Sri Lanka, hundreds of people have been displaced as a result of heavy rains in Northern districts of Kilinochchi, Mannar and Mullaitivu. 

Disaster Management Center (DMC) said over 9,000 people have been affected by floods. More than 5000 people have been shifted to relief camps. 

 The travel on main highway linking south to north has been disrupted as the level of Mankulam reservoir was breached due to the heavy rain since Friday night. Security forces have launched operations to rescue the people stranded by the flooding and take them to safety.

DMC said steps have been taken to provide food, medicine and other essential items to the displaced persons at the shelters. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top