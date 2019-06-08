Heatwave conditions prevail in Jammu

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius Friday as heatwave conditions continued in the region, forcing people to stay indoors, the Met department said.

The minimum temperature in the city was 25.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

The surge in the day temperature resulted in few people venturing outdoors, while youths were seen bathing in canals and other water bodies.

The hottest day this season was on May 31, when the mercury crossed the 44 degree mark. PTI