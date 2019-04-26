Heatstroke leaves 15 dead at famous shrine in Pakistan

April 26, 2019 | Press Trust of India

At least 15 people have died due to heatstroke while attending the annual religious rites at a revered shrine in Pakistan's Sindh province, an official said Friday.



Sarwar Shaikh, the in-charge of the Edhi Centre in Sehwan area, said the death toll of devotees at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine had reached 15 as the heat wave continues in various parts of the city for the last four days.



Thousands of devotees from all over Pakistan and even abroad converge at the Lal Shahbaz Qalander shrine every year for the annual Urs.



The provincial authorities have often been criticised for not making adequate safety and other arrangements for the devotees.