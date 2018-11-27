Heating appliances sales pick up as temperature dips

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Nov 25:
As the cold wave grips Kashmir Valley, people are seen thronging local markets to purchase electric heating appliance to beat the winter chill.
People are seen shopping for fuel heaters, blowers and electric blankets/
Hilal Ahmad, who runs a heating appliance store at Nawabazar area of Srinagar, said he has sold around 3000 heating appliances this season.
The price of these appliances range from Rs 1000 to Rs 4500.
“Low and medium range of Chinese and local room heaters, blowers and electricity- powered radiators have a large market share,” said Hilal.
He said his shop witnesses a daily rush of customers buying electric blankets and light weight blowers for home of office purposes.
“People prefer to use heating appliances than Kangri (a traditional fire pot) as this is more comfortable to use and gives more heat,” he said.
Raziya, a customer and resident of Amira Kadal said because of the effects of globalisation, change is natural.
“Now we are travelling to many parts of the world that are even colder than Kashmir. Life is more comfortable there due to technology intervention,” She said.
Shabir Ahmad, another resident from Bemina said heating appliances have become expensive “but their use has become necessary”0.
“It is very difficult for a middle class family to buy good quality heating appliances that cost very high as compared to Chinese or local heating appliances,” he said.
Mohammad Yousuf, another electric shop owner at Srinagar’s commercial hub Lal Chowk, however said heating appliances running of gas has more demand due to frequent power outages in Kashmir.
“People also prefer gas heaters due to power outages that make electric heating appliances virtually unusable during winter season in Kashmir.”
People particularly those living in upper reaches of Valley also use heat radiator–Bukhari (A small drum made of tin sheets with a long exhaust pipe) in houses to beat the winter chill. This traditional heat generator needs fuel–firewood, sawdust coal and kerosene oil.