Heath, education, economy narrating tale of neglect in JK: NC

Srinagar, February 14:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday asserted that all the vital sectors of the state ranging from economy to education faced marked neglect during the tenure of former BJP-PDP led government saying if voted to power the party will draft policies aimed to invigorate growth in every field.
Chairing a meet of prominent personalities from business, tourism, education sector here, party Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani asserted that once in power National Conference will double the efforts to achieve anticipated goals in every pivotal sector of the state. “The past four years saw no effort being made in any of these important sectors of the state. Every single sector of the state including heath, education, economy is narrating a tale of grade neglect. The former BJP-PDP government lacked the will and the vision to steer the state to newer heights.” He said
The meeting was attended by President Kashmir chamber of commerce and Industries, Chairman Private School Association, representatives from CAPD, legal counsel, Employment Joint Action Committee, tour operators and prominent tourism players.
Among others JKNC state women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, provincial secretary Showkat Mir, Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial President Womens wing Sabiya Qadri, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Ghulam Nabi Teilbali, YNC functionaries Ahsan Pardesi, Mudassir Shahmiri, Kahlid Rathore were present in the meet.
“The visiting delegations apprised the party leaders about the tribulations that the various pivotal sectors of the state’s economy are facing. Wide range of issues concerning the state deliberated upon in the meet,” said the party statement.
“The delegations apprised the party leaders about the mounting woes of the manufactures, traders, tourism players following the implementation of GST,” the statement added.
He assured the participants that the party is committed to redress their genuine demands. “The party is aware of the concerns of our restive business community. The absence of incentives and a sustained development module in the former BJP-PDP government has adversely affected the business community of the state,” he said.
Nasir maintained that the state’s financial autonomy was severely dented during the stint of former BJP-PDP coalition government. “Once in power we will make amends to the wrongs committed by the former regime. We believe in the fact that the idea of the development is vague if the growth is not felt in every pivotal sector of the state,” he said.
He further said that the agriculture and its allied sectors have also suffered due to the malfunctioning of the previous government. “We are of the opinion that the productive sectors of the state including agriculture, horticulture should be given extra support to help them revive and help the people involved in that sector bear the fruits of their hard work,” he said adding, “When in power, we will ensure a policy of helping our artisans and marginal traders including artisans by enabling them to innovate and diversify. We will make sure that their products reach global markets.”