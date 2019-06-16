Heat stroke claims 43 lives in Bihar during past 24 hours

June 16, 2019 | RK Web News

In Bihar, heat stroke has claimed 43 lives during the past 24 hours. Official sources said, the maximum 30 deaths have been reported from Aurangabad district, while 7 people died in Gaya and 6 in Nawada districts.



More than 70 people are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in these districts. Chief Medical officer of Aurangabad Surendra Kumar Singh said more than 30 people are undergoing treatment with symptoms of dizziness, dehydration and severe headache.



Several parts of the state are reeling under an intense heat wave for the past three days. Sweltering heat has paralyzed normal life in the state with the mercury touching 46 degree Celsius yesterday in Patna, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Dehri.



The Met Department in Patna has forecast that there will be no relief for the next two days from intense heat wave conditions. The Disaster Management department has sounded in the state and appealed people to remain inside their homes during day time. It has been advised to drink ample water to avoid dehydration.



Chief minister Nitish Kumar has asked officials to provide all possible medical facilities to affected people. He also asked to provide ex- gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of victims. A delegation led by Regional Health Director would today visit Aurangabad to take stock of the situation.