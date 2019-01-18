Heartening to meet Kashmiri students in Bangladesh, says Shahid Afridi

Srinagar:
Flamboyant Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on Thursday said that it was heartening to meet Kashmiri students pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh.
“Heartening meeting with some Kashmiri students who are in Bangladesh on scholarship, studying Medicine. Keep up the hard work and make your people proud! (sic)” tweeted Afridi.
The former Pakistan cricket team captain has landed in controversy in the past over his support to Kashmir cause. Last time, world renowned all-rounder said that India and Pakistan should let the Kashmiri people decided their own future.