About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Heartening to meet Kashmiri students in Bangladesh, says Shahid Afridi

Published at January 18, 2019 02:31 AM 0Comment(s)156views


Srinagar:

 Flamboyant Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on Thursday said that it was heartening to meet Kashmiri students pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh.
“Heartening meeting with some Kashmiri students who are in Bangladesh on scholarship, studying Medicine. Keep up the hard work and make your people proud! (sic)” tweeted Afridi.
The former Pakistan cricket team captain has landed in controversy in the past over his support to Kashmir cause. Last time, world renowned all-rounder said that India and Pakistan should let the Kashmiri people decided their own future.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top