Heart attacks double in winters: Experts

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 26:
In winter months, heart attacks double in Kashmir, doctors said Friday while the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) issued an advisory following intense cold asking people to take precautions.
Head Department of Cardiology, SKIMS Soura, Dr Nisar Ahmad Tramboo told Rising Kashmir that in summers they receive seven patients a week while the flow doubles in winters.
“Currently, we get 10-15 heart patients a week. There are heart failure cases among them and their admission also increases in the winters,” he said.
He said cold acts as a precipitating factor.
“In winters there is more pollution in air and that is also a contributing factor for heart attacks in the Valley,” Dr Tramboo said. “The other causes are smoking and high salt intake by the people.”
However, at SMHS hospital, the patient flow is more.
A cardiologist at SMHS said these days they get 8 to 10 heart attack patients a day.
“These are detected cases only. How many cases die before reaching hospitals is not known,” he said.
Medical Superintendent, SMHS hospital Dr Saleem Tak said there had been an increase in the number of heart attack patients at the hospital.
“We get double the number of heart attack cases than summers,” he said.
Dr Nasir Shamas, a consultant physician at JLNM hospital Rainawari said in winter months, especially in Chilai Kalan, heart attacks increase in Kashmir saying that studies had revealed 20 to 40 percent chances of increase in heart attacks in winters.
Dr Shamas, who is also a part of Save Heart Kashmir, a WhatsApp network that helps save hearts, said heart attacks, chest pain and strokes are common in winter months and people need to take precautions.
“In summer, we receive eight heart attack patients but in winters, we get 16 cases per day of rare and complicated heart attacks in the save heart initiative,” he said. “People suffering from hypertension, diabetes and chest ailments are vulnerable.”
Dr Shamas said generally elderly people should avoid extremes of cold.
“Those suffering from diabetes or other ailments should take less quantity of salt and don’t miss medicines,” he said.
Dr Shams said people should avoid morning walks and trips outside during winters so that it does not affect their heart “as has been seen in the past”.
The doctor also said more than 12,000 patients with heart ailment have been managed till date under the initiative started a year ago, supervised by specialist super specialists.
Division of Epidemiology and Public Health, DHSK Friday issued an advisory.
It said elderly (more than 65 years) and infants are at high risk of contracting ailments due to the dip in temperature.
“People should avoid exertion in cold weather if suffering from heart disease or high blood pressure. Cold weather makes your heart work harder to keep the body warm,” the advisory reads.
The advisory said cold weather leads to increased formulation of clots, leading to heart attacks and stroke suggesting people to take balanced diet and drink frequent warm beverages to avoid risks.
The advisory has a message for people staying indoors and for those working outdoors.
“Stay active indoors. Do not sit for long periods of time. Move around once every hour. If you are working outdoors, work slowly and take frequent breaks. Avoid walking on ice and snow,” it said.
Meanwhile, Doctors Association Kashmir headed by Dr Nisar ul Hassan quoting a study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology said for every 2.9 degree centigrade decline in temperature, the number of strokes in general population goes up by 11 percent.
“But among those already at high risk due to raised blood pressure, smoking or being overweight, the increase is 30 percent,” he said. “Frigid temperatures constrict blood vessels that increase blood pressure which makes heart attack or stroke more likely. The blood tends to be thicker and stickier during extreme cold which makes it easier to clot.”
