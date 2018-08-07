Hearing adjourned for Amarnath yatra: JRL

‘Protests to continue against any tinkering of law’
‘Protests to continue against any tinkering of law’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 06:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Monday said the hearing of the petitions challenging Article 35-A of the constitution in the Supreme Court was deferred till last week of August in view of the ongoing Amarnath yatra and vowed to continue protests against any "tinkering" with the provision on permanent residency law of the state.
"Hearing of the case regarding the hereditary state subject law of J&K has been simply deferred from today till last week of August by the Supreme Court when the Amarnath yatra ends. The protest programmes against tinkering with the law will continue as leadership deliberates upon it," read a joint statement issued by the three leaders.
They said the deferment of the case by a few weeks was an indication about the intentions of the court which entertained the "mischievous petitions backed by the RSS, as part of RSS' well known agenda on Jammu and Kashmir".
"A strict vigil will be maintained on the situation as we will continue to devise and follow a collective strategy in consultation with all segments of society, including traders, lawyers, civil society members, transporters and others," the leaders said.
The JRL had called for a two-day shutdown in the valley, beginning yesterday, to protest against the legal challenge to validity of Article 35-A before the Supreme Court.