Hear our ‘man ki baat’, resolve Kashmir dispute: Mirwaiz tells Modi

Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Man Ki Baat’ asking him to allow the people of Kashmir to hold a peaceful gathering at Lal Chowk in Srinagar so that “you can hear ‘man ki baat’ of the people”.
Mirwaiz wrote on twitter: “Mr Modi all have been listening to your ‘man ki baat’ for years now. As you come here tomorrow allow us Kashmiris to peacefully gather at Lal Chowk so that you hear our ‘man ki baat’! It’s just three words Resolve Kashmir Dispute (sic).”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the State of Jammu Kashmir on May 19.
Tight security have been put in place for the visit of the Prime Minister.
‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.
So far, Modi has addressed the country fifteen times via ‘Mann Ki Baat’.