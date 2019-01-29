Healthcare hit as NHM employees continue stir

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 28:
The health service has taken a hit in the peripheral hospitals across the State as employees engaged under the National Health Mission (NHM) continued their strike for the fourteenth day seeking regularization of their services.
Over 8000 employees including doctors and paramedics working in different health facilities are observing strike from the past 14 days pressing their demands to regularize their services.
Due to their strike patient care in the district, sub-district hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) has been badly hit forcing hospital administrators to make the existing staff work for extra hours.
Patients from sub-district hospital Chadoora, Budgam told Rising Kashmir that there are at least six NHM doctors in the hospital and around 60 paramedical employees in the block.
“Around 500 patients visit the hospital daily. After the NHM strike, only four doctors tend to huge flow of patients. It has adversely affected patient care,” said Ghulam Mohammad, a patient.
There are around three PHCs in Chadoora block and the staff including doctors and paramedical for these are being diverted from the hospital leaving the existing employees overburdened.
The situation is grim in other hospitals too where after the strike patients at far off places have been compelled to travel longer distances for consultations or to private clinics for treatment.
At sub-district hospital Pattan, the patient services have also taken a hit as hospital is witnessing huge patient load from the nearby PHCs.
“There are seven NHM doctors and over 20 paramedics. Regular staff is overburdened and are asked to do extra work during day and night which is impossible,” said a doctor at Pattan hospital.
The strike has forced hospital administrators to amend duty rosters. The agitation has also affected the operation theatres as regular schedules have been changed and postponed.
Residents of Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag said the patients were facing inconvenience in hospitals as most of the health facilities are suffering due to the strike.
“Children, pregnant and elderly women suffer the most. There is already manpower shortage. Healthcare at peripheries has never been a priority for the government that is why we seen such hard days today,” said a resident of Pulwama.
The strike also affected Srinagar’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNM) Rainawari and Government Gousia hospital Khanyar leaving patients angry.
The NHM employees are observing strike for past 14 days across J&K against the government for failing to regularize their services.
In Srinagar, they held a peaceful demonstration in Pratap Park raising pro-justice slogans while as similar protest by them was also held in Jammu.
Chief spokesperson, J&K National Health Mission Employees Association, Abdul Rauoof said they had been approaching concerned quarters for regularization but nothing has been done so far.
“The government has neglected us and has no regard for our social or financial security. They have failed to fulfill the commitments from the past six years. We had been betrayed,” he alleged.
As per him, their demands had been acknowledged many times by the government but there has been no headway forcing them to choose the path of agitation.
“We will not call off the strike till the government comes out with a roadmap or written assurance on the regularization of our services,” he said.
In March 2017, after their strike, the State government had set up a committee to look into their regularization and had submitted its report to the government in January 2018.
Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Bhupendra Kumar said they are committed to resolve the genuine demands of the employees adding that they are doing whatever best they can.
