Health policy draft uncovers Govt failures over the years

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, July 28:
State’s first health policy outline, drafted by the Health department has exposed a number of government failures in the health sector over the years with healthcare likely to go through a major overhaul in infrastructure and human resource management.
The policy outline, which is first of kind, has noted many indifferences by the successive regimes over the years, pushing the hobbled health care to the wall.
From cancer care to other chronic diseases, the healthcare has been left to suffer giving rise to patients suffering with infrastructure as well as manpower remaining the same.
However, the health sector is likely to go through a major overhaul as the State government is pushing for the implementation of its first health policy.
AILING CANCER CARE
The rise in the cancer cases over the years has put a heavy burden on Kashmir’s hobbled health system due to lack of a policy.
The Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) is grappling with the shortage of doctors.
“There has been no recruitment in the Medical Oncology department over the years even after five doctors retired. Presently, the department has only one faculty member,” said a doctor.
At peripheral hospitals, the Health department is yet to establish Mammography services, which is the need of the hour as thousands of cases of cancer are added every year.
However, the policy envisages mass surveillance of risk populations for cancer, for other non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension.
“There should be a radiotherapy unit, one each in north and south Kashmir so that patients are provided with comprehensive cancer services near their homes since expenditure on cancer treatment is exorbitant and catastrophic,” the policy has noted.
“The incidence of GI tract cancers, especially stomach cancer, is very high in Kashmir and needs special attention. The State aims to have tobacco-free homes, schools and workplaces,” it adds.
The health policy suggested provision of daycare chemotherapy units in every district hospital with referral linkages to referral care centres of SKIMS sand GMC Jammu.
The policy also suggests a population-based cancer registry for the State, one in Jammu and one in Kashmir to keep a track of the cases.
DIABETES MAJOR CONCERN
According to the health officials, diabetes is a major cause of mortality, morbidity and healthcare costs all around the world.
“The prevalence of diabetes in J&K is at 8 percent among those aged more than 40 years and is showing an increasing trend,” said an official in the Health department.
Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation.
The movement of diabetes mellitus from urban to rural areas, from old to young and from rich to poor is a reality of our times.
“There is a concomitant increase in burden of DALYS due to cardiovascular disease (CVD) which figures at the top as a cause of death in our State,” the officials said.
The health policy envisages primary and primordial prevention of CVD, diabetes and stroke by controlling the contributing risk factors.
WOMEN EDUCATION
The policy envisages that improving girl educational levels has been demonstrated to have clear impact on health and economic future of young women, which in turn improves the prospects of their entire community.
Official documents suggest that the infant mortality rate of babies whose mothers have received primary education is half that of children whose mothers are illiterate.
“Improving female education and their earning potential improves the standard of living for their own children, as women invest more of their income in their families than men do. Literacy in the State has improved from 55.52 percent in 2001 to 67.16 percent in 2011,” the documents said.
PHYSICAL ACTIVITY
Diabetes is rising in epidemic proportions globally so is in JK but nothing is being done to provide a healthy and educate population on intake of balanced, healthy diet and regular exercise.
Health experts said it requires coordination between departments including Food and Drug, Housing, Gardens, Parks, Roads and Municipal Corporations and local Committees.
“The construction of walkways, paths and cycling tracks in every colony can help people to exercise,” the policy suggested.
HUGE EXPENSES PUSH PEOPLE TO POVERTY
The inability of poor people to pay for healthcare decreases their chance of survival and pushes patients and their families into poverty.
However, the policy advocates a better option would be provision of free generic drugs in hospitals.
“Doctors working in public hospitals should prescribe only these drugs which are available and generic names to be written in prescription,” the policy states.
HEALTH FINANCE
The draft policy envisages a potentially achievable target of raising public health expenditure to 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in a time-bound manner as envisaged in the National Health Policy 2017.
The national health policy has recommended increased public spending on health by the states to more than 8 percent of the State budget by 2020.
“The magnitude of health spending has to increase as per the National Health Policy goals in J&K and has to be targeted toward the disease burden as envisaged in National Health Policy,” the officials said.
POOR INFORMATION MANAGEMENT
The management of information in health institutions is poor which often creates hurdles for patients and even worries officials.
However, the health policy proposes to ensure district-level electronic database of information on health system components by 2020.
“Establish cancer registry and registry for chronic disease with patient-tracking system for chronic diseases like diabetes, CVD, TB, hepatitis B and hepatitis C at each district by 2020 and improve health surveillance system,” the policy noted.
GENERIC DRUGS
According to the health policy outline, generic drug use will be made mandatory with immediate effect stating that it would stop a lot of corruption in the health system.
“At the same time out-of-pocket expenditure on drugs will be reduced drastically,” it said.
The policy notes that e-governance systems that inter-connect all licensing and registration offices and laboratories, GPS-based sample collection systems and online applications for licensing would be introduced.
INCREASING ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE A PROBLEM
Increasing antimicrobial resistance is a huge problem because of irrational use of antibiotics by physicians and self- medication by individuals and its use in animals and poultry.
“There is a need for increased education and awareness about antimicrobial resistance among the public and health-care professionals. The State needs to develop and improve the surveillance system for antimicrobial resistance and infectious diseases in general, particularly through improved linkage of data,” the policy said.
The antimicrobial resistance is associated with higher mortality rate, longer hospital stay, delayed recuperation and long-term disability.
“The State will take a role in the use of antibiotics and promote rational use by physicians. In addition, use of antibiotics in animal farms and poultry farms will be strictly monitored,” the policy has mentioned.
It said the department of microbiology along with respective clinical specialties should develop treatment management protocol for various infectious diseases.
GERIATRIC CARE IN SHAMBLES
The geriatric care in all the hospitals including the tertiary care institutions in the State is in shambles, which is raising eyebrows over the lackadaisical approach of the authorities.
The eldercare is still confined to three districts of Kashmir while rests of the districts have been ignored over the years despite the fact that Jammu Kashmir has high life expectancy.
Director General Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman said the policy would look at the specific disease pattern in the State and address these in accordance with their magnitude.
“Time is ripe for a State-specific health policy which is data-driven and decentralized as envisaged by NITI Aayog Action Agenda 2017-2020 and the National Health Policy 2017,” he said.
As per a report of PGIMER and Public Health Foundation of India, at present, in India 77 percent of expenditure on health is borne by individuals and households while the government contribution is around 20 percent.
“Wherever governments have made an effort, it has made a difference to peoples’ lives and the present policy strives to make a positive difference in healthcare to bring the State closer to the goal of universal healthcare,” the DG said.