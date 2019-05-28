About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

The Union Health Ministry has asked the Medical Council of India (MCI) to extend the last date for PG medical admission in states to May 31 in order to fill up the remaining vacant seats for the academic session 2019-20.

According to the time schedule notified by MCI, the last date for filling up of Post Graduate Medical seats by the states is May 18.

The Ministry has received representations from various institutions and state governments seeking extension of the the last date for filling up of vacant PG medical seats beyond May 18, an official statement said.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested MCI to consider extension of the last date for PG medical admission in States from May 18 to May 31, 2019 to fill up the remaining vacant seats in the academic session 2019-20," the statement said.

It added,"The Health Ministry has thus requested the Board of Governors (BoG), MCI to examine the matter and make suitable recommendations. The BoG is meeting today to consider the matter," the statement said.

The ministry, recently, in consultation with the BoG had reduced the qualifying marks for NEET-PG for 2019-20 by six percentile.

The decision was taken to fill up around 2,000 seats that remained vacant even after the second round of counselling, a senior official said.

Now, general category candidates with minimum mark of 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with minimum of 39 percentile and SC/ST and OBC category candidates with 34 percentile have become eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2019-20.

