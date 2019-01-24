Health issues in Kashmir

Aftab Ahmad Jan
aftaabjaan01@gmail.com
The most important issue arising in Kashmir is that why people of Kashmir are prone to more diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure etc as compared to the western people?
There are lots of reasons to answer this question but the most important reason may be because of modern technology emerging day-by-day. In today’s life new technology has replaced all the manual work by machines which in-turn has affected the health of people.
There is nodoubt that technology is helping people in several ways but at the same time the people has become completely dependent on the machines as they want their every work to be done by machines in order to get comfort only and therefore they are inviting the disease themselves.
If we look at the lifestyle of old people what were they doing at their times as they used to do all types of works themselves which made them physically as well as mentally fit.
The old people were doing every type of exercise by doing different works like the women used to wash clothes by hands,making rotis by hands, grinding chillies etc by hands,collecting water by pots, buckets etc as all of these works were the different types of exercises for hands, arms, wrists, legs, head etc.
Just look at the current lifestyle of people which is totally wrong and this is the reason that Kashmiri people are more prone to diseases.
In comparison to the Kashmiri people, just have a look towards Western people who are physically fit because they are having perfect lifestyle.
The Western people used to perform exercise, take nutrients in proper manner and work more than that of Kashmiri people.
In Kashmir the winter season remains for four months which makes the people lethargic as the people used to sit mostly in homes because of cold weather.
When summer comes people were having busy schedule as they went to jobs from morning to evening so they were not able to perform any sort of exercise.
As everyone wants to live luxurious life so most of the employees went to job sites by sitting in their own cars so they were not performing any sort of walk. These things made people of Kashmir more prone to diseases.
Not restricted to adults alone, lifestyle diseases have started hitting kids as well. The shift in purchasing power and the coming of technology has changed the way our life functions now.
Less physical activity, more availability of resources and no time to spare, we have become preys to some uncommon diseases our grandparents have never even heard about back in the 60s and 70s.
Lifestyle diseases are defined as diseases linked with the way people live their life. This is caused by alcohol, drugs, smoking abuse as well as lack of physical activity and unhealthy eating.
How to prevent lifestyle diseases
Since the last couple of decades, we've becoming more prone to certain diseases that can really be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle. Physical activity helps us to prevent lifestyle diseases like asthma, cancer, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity etc.
Meaning of physical activity
Physical activity:It is the most important healthy habit that can prevent people from all kinds of diseases.
Physical activity helps lower your blood pressure, blood glucose, HDL cholestrol and triglycerides. It lowers risk for pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes, heart diseases and stroke. It relieves stress and strengthens heart, muscles and bones.
It also improves blood circulation and tones your muscles while keeping the body and your joints flexible.
Type of physical activity
A complete physical activity routine includes four kinds of activities:
Continuous activity: Walking, using the stairs, moving around-throughout the day.
Aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, swimming, or drinking.
Strength training, like lifting light weights
Flexible exercises, such as stretching.
According to research,it has been found that up to 20 percent reduction of heart disease risk for those who most frequently got vigorous exercise. This category included running or jogging, swimming laps, playing tennis, or doing aerobics.
Walking three miles or more a week resulted in 10% reduction in risk. Other moderate exercise include walking, golf and yard work.
How much exercise is enough?
The amount of exercise it takes to help prevent heart disease is a matter of debate. Some experts urge people to exercise more frequently and moderately, others push for longer, more vigorous workouts.
Some studies show that regular exercise 30 to 60 minutes a day lowers blood pressure, blood sugar, boosts HDL(good cholesterol) and can reduce the portion that contributes to blood clots.
Compared with men who got little or no exercise, those who walked briskly for at least 30 minutes each day were about 20 percent less likely to develop heart diseases.
Lifting weights, a type of exercise once dismissed by cardiologists for people with high blood pressure also reduced risk by about 25percent.
Running at least an hour each week cut the risk by 40percent.
Exercise helps people lose weight and makes people physically fit.
Besides physical activity there are some Health and Nutrition tips that prevent people from diseases. Some of them are as:
Don't drink sugar calories
Sugary drinks are the most fattening things you can put into your body. This is because liquid sugar calories don't get registered by the brain in the same way as calories from solid foods.
Eat nuts
Despite being high in fat, nuts are incredibly nutritious and healthy. They are loaded with magnesium, Vitamin E, Fiber and various other nutrients.
Avoid processed junk food
All the processed junk foods in the diet are the biggest reason the world is fatter and sicker than ever before.
Don't fear coffee
Coffee has been unfairly demonized. The truth is that it's actually very healthy. Coffee is high in antioxidant, and have a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's and numerous other diseases.
Eat fatty fish
Fish is healthy, particularly fatty fish, like salmon, which is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and various other nutrients. Studies show that people who eat the most fish have a lower risk of all sorts of diseases, including heart disease and depression.
Get enough sleep
The importance of getting enough quality sleep cannot be overstated.It may be just as important as diet and exercise, if not more. Poor sleep can drive insulin resistance, throw your appetite hormones out of whack and reduce your physical and mental performance.
While discussing the topic we became aware how much exercise is important for healthy life. Exercise must be considered as important aspect of life. Besides exercise, nutrients must also be taken in proper manner.
Author is perusing PhD in Rajasthan