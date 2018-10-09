Health employee dies after in-laws allegedly set her ablaze in Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora
Scores of employees of health department Tuesday staged protest against the alleged “murder” of their colleague in North Kashmir's Bandipora District.
The protesting employees alleged that their colleague Rehana Begum was allegedly set ablaze by her in laws at Ahieh Sharief in Bandipora.
The incident happened on last Wednesday and the victim was shifted to Bandipora district hospital for treatment where from she was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment. Rehana lost battle for life on past Sunday
She was a mother of two kids and worked as FMPHW with health department in the district.
The protesting employees demanded action against culprits involved in the crime while marching towards the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here.
“Justices should be delivered to family of deceased,” district president medical employee's association Bandipora, Saifudin Dar told Rising Kashmir.
The deceased’s family has levelled similar allegations and demanded justice.
Father of deceased, Gulzar Ahmed said that circumstances and the attitude of few people from in laws was enough to prove the incident.
“We are demanding unbiased probe into the matter. Though many of the people from her (in laws) side are working in police department,” Gulzar said.
Meanwhile, police has called husband of the deceased woman and few other persons for questioning regarding the incident.