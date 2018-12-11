Health, Education projects reviewed in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 10:
District Development Commissioner,Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, on Monday reviewed the financial and physical progress achieved by the Health and Education department in the district.
According to an official, expenditure incurred against the sanctioned outlay for the year 2018-19 was discussed and thrust was laid on to complete all the ongoing development projects in the twin sector at the earliest.
Tendering of new works against which substantial amount has been allotted should be given priority, the DDC directed the engineers and said that priority should be given to old projects which are incomplete for the past some time.
The DDC also advised the engineering wing to work in tandem with the concerned department to prioritize the projects. He also directed the engineers as well as the CEO and CMO to submit re-appropriation proposal for arranging sufficient funds for their completion besides bringing big incomplete projects under the category of languishing projects.
Cases of land compensation besides those where there is no identifiable land for execution of project was also deliberated upon.
DDC directed the ACD to complete all the works of Education sector on time which was undertaken by the Rural Development department. He also reviewed the Progress achieved in construction of ACRs, Boundary wall of schools, Toilet complex & drinking water facility for students, Mid Day Meal scheme and distribution of honorarium to cooks and helpers.
Beside others Executive Engineer PWD, Kathua, Executive Engineer PWD, Basholi and AD Planning were present during the meeting, the official added.