March 31, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Health Deptt to start DNB courses in 8 district hospitals in JK

In a bid to strengthen medical education, the state Health Department is mulling to start Diplomate in National Board (DNB) courses in eight district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
In this regard, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has ordered the enhancement of bed strength of various hospitals as per the requirement of the National Board of Examination (NBE) for the courses.
State Nodal Officer, DNB Courses, Jitender Mehta said they wanted to start the courses in 12 district hospitals but the infrastructure was improper.
“In first phase, we shortlisted 8 district hospitals including 4 in Kashmir, 3 in Jammu and one at Leh where DNB courses will be started,” he said.
As per Mehta, 200-bed strength and infrastructure is required to start the course in a district hospital and that is being enhanced in the meantime.
Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu have also joined with them to start the courses.
“We are putting infrastructure by way of increasing bed strength. In the meantime, we are applying for NBE. We have to follow their calendar timeline to start the admissions,” he said.
Mehta said DNB courses would be a “game changer” in the State’s health sector and people at the district level would see relief in patient care.
“It will help to solve problems our health care system is facing. This will improve services and help to decongest burden on tertiary care hospitals,” Mehta said adding the move will boost faculty in medical colleges.
As per the official, there are difficult areas like Leh, Kargil, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch, Raesi, Ramban facing infrastructure as well as manpower issues.
“Once such places would turn into training centres, it will boost quality care of patients at peripheries which is its aim,” he said.
Tertiary care hospitals are bearing a burden of patient referral and the recently issued Standard Operating Procedures for referrals are hardly followed.
Admitting loopholes prevailing in the health sector, an official in H&ME said that medical education was not showing any progress in the state.
“Doctors posted at peripheral hospitals need to be trained. Now, they will go on rotation to medical colleges for the short-term training courses, which was a big lead in healthcare,” he said.
He wished DNB courses would address doctors’ shortage in government hospitals adding these hospitals would also serve as teaching facilities.
DNB is a degree awarded by the NBE. DNB courses allow postgraduate education outside medical colleges and in non-teaching hospitals.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com

