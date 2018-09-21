Health deptt to recruit 1000 docs

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sep 20:
The government is going to recruit one thousand doctors to provide best health care facilities to the people in the State.
Principal Secretary to Government Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, said they are referring one thousand posts of doctors to Public Service Commission (PSC).
“The recruitments for these posts will be held very soon,” he said.
Dulloo said they have issued an SRO in this regard to do away the interview process. “Now there will be only written examination to fill the vacancies on fast track basis”.
Dulloo, who is also holding additional charge of Director, Health Services, Kashmir, admitted that patient care has been hit in hospitals as vacant posts of doctors have not been filled.
According to health officials, about 1500 posts of doctors and hundreds of para-medical and nursing posts are lying vacant in various hospitals in the state.
“There may be a dearth of doctors in the government sector. But there is no dearth of doctors in the state. When we conduct recruitment for the posts, we get good response from the people,” said Dulloo.
In August this year, the government decided to abolish the interview process for the appointment of doctors to fast-track their recruitment.
The Health department is facing huge problem as doctors are leaving for Middle East and West for “green pastures” after completing their studies at government expense in the state.
An official at Directorate of Health Service Kashmir said in last five years services of nearly 300 doctors have been terminated after being found absent from their duties.
“Now we have changed the strategy. The doctors, who are found absconding, are terminated in a year,” he said.
According to him, the reason behind the brain drain is the infrastructure problems in peripheral hospitals.
“Government should not be happy by terminating services of absent doctors but must come up with a policy to fill gaps keeping in mind the number of patients visiting the hospitals,” the official said.
He said many doctors opt for the private sector as they feel there is good infrastructure.
The official said they are planning to post doctors in difficult areas for 18 months.
“Those doctors who fail to do so will not get second time–bound promotion. Postgraduate students will not be allowed to join service during PG. It will be compulsory to serve in rural areas after Registrarship /senior residency,” he added.
