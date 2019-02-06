Health deptt to audit manpower, train docs of peripheral hospitals

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 05:
To strengthen district hospitals, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) is planning to audit its manpower and train doctors posted in the peripheral hospitals across the state, officials said on Tuesday.
Admitting the loopholes prevailing in the JK’s health sector, a high rung official in the H&ME said that the medical education was not showing any progress in the state.
“Doctors posted at peripheral hospitals need to be trained. Now, they will go on rotation to medical colleges in the state for short-term training courses, which is a big lead in healthcare,” said a senior official in the health department.
The department is planning to start Diploma in National Board (DNB) courses in ten disciplines to strengthen district hospitals in terms of manpower and quality patient care to push medical education.
“Another important move in the healthcare is that we would be training doctors primarily for maternal and child health in district hospitals later we can do trauma and other allied services. The health facilities need to be modified in terms of bed strength,” he said.
“There is no particular medical education in the health sector. Once they are involved this will help us in the long run to improve health services.”
As per the official, the Lal Ded hospital episode (of Kupwara lady who was disallowed admission) is a reason to initiate hard steps to improve primary, secondary health care.
“The district hospital Kupwara becomes like a dispensary after 4 pm and patients are referred to tertiary care hospitals. We should have theater, 24/7 facility, trauma care, availability of pediatricians and gynecologists which hasn’t been done so far,” said the official.
As per the official, they are planning to improve the primary health services like gynecology and pediatrics the lack of which is taking a toll on patients.
He said the specialist doctors have been posted at hospitals and at places where even minor surgeries are not being held and they have to treat “a cough and cold.”
“There is no applied rationale in the posting of doctors at peripheries. An audit of manpower is a very important aspect of our planning in health in coming days,” he said.
Pertinently, H&ME has identified ten health institutions which will work as associated hospitals of the new GMCs and will act as the centre of excellence in medical education.
“The linking will improve the health services in the districts and will also de-congest tertiary care hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar divisions,” said the official.