Health Deptt seals Al Amin Hospital

Taking cognizance of a report published in Rising Kashmir, Health Department on Friday sealed Al Amin Hospital and Nursing Home and asked its proprietor to shift the admitted patients at the earliest.
A senior official in the health department said they have sent an inspection team headed by senior officers to Al Amin Hospital and Nursing Home Hyderpora where it was found that it was not registered.
“It was observed that the said hospital is unregistered and has many deficiencies like unregistered USG section, unregistered pharmacy, no proper segregation of bio-medical waste, invalid labor registration, improper office records regarding staff and remuneration etc paid to them,” an official handout issued here reads.
It said that the hospital's operation theatre, laboratory and labor room was not up to the mark.
“Various sections have been sealed already and directions given to the authorities to shift the admitted patients at the earliest so that the hospital be sealed completely,” he said.
The move came a day after Rising Kashmir published a story in which a family from Hanjivera Pattan alleged that the kidney of their patient was removed “fraudulently” by the doctors.
Ali Mohammad Dar, a carpet weaver was admitted in the hospital on March 02 for the stone removing procedure who is now battling for life at SMHS hospital Srinagar.
