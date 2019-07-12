Health deptt sacks 9 docs

July 12, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department terminated nine doctors including Medical Officers for their unauthorised absence from duties.

In an order issued by Financial Commissioner H&ME Department, Atal Dulloo said the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and Jammu had informed that they served notices to doctors, who had been absent without any authorisation.

“The matter was examined and it was decided to give the absentee doctors a final opportunity to rejoin their duties within 15 days failing which it shall be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence,” said the order.

The DHSK furnished a list of nine doctors intimating that they haven’t resumed their duties despite of the final notices.

The order said that nine doctors failed to join their duties.

“Action is warranted against them in terms of article 128 of J&K Civil Service regulations,” reads the order.

It states that now therefore in light of the relevant rules and circumstances, the services of nine doctors are terminated with immediate effect from the dates they are on unauthorised absence.

The terminated doctors include six Medical Officers, two consultant surgeons and one dental surgeon, all from Kashmir.

In September 2017, 65 doctors including medical officers were sacked after they were found absent from their duties.

Though health department has formed a committee to inspect unauthorized absence and over-stay of doctors but many such cases are not reported taking toll on patient care in hospitals.

The health department had proposed a bill to prevent the brain drain of doctors after completing their studies at government expenses in the state but nothing has been done on the ground to prevent brain drain.