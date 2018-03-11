Health deptt receives ‘threats’ for sealing unregistered hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Mar 10:
A day after Health Department sealed a section of Al Amin Hospital and Nursing Home Hyderpora for running it without any registration its employees Saturday threatened the health officials of the department of dire consequences.
A senior official in the health department said that a team went to the hospital to seal it further but they faced tough resistance and were threatened.
“They hospital employees misbehaved with our officials and threatened them with dire consequences if they seal the hospital,” the official said.
The health department sealed the hospital on Friday after it sent an inspection team headed by senior officers to the hospital. The officers had observed that hospital was unregistered and had many deficiencies.
According to sources, the hospital’s head is using all kind of ‘influence’ to prevent is sealing.
“The hospital has many deficiencies like unregistered USG Section, pharmacy, improper segregation of bio-medical waste, invalid labor registration and office records regarding staff and remuneration paid to them,” health department earlier said.
They had also found that the operation theatre, laboratory and labor room was not up to the mark risking the lives of patients.
According to officials various sections of the hospital have been sealed already and directions have been given to the hospital to shift the admitted patients at the earliest so that it is sealed completely.
Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Saleem Ur Rehman refused to comment on the issue.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com
