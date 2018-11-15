About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Health Deptt organises camp at Chanpora

Published at November 15, 2018 02:40 AM 0Comment(s)309views


DC Srinagar urges for change in lifestyle to prevent diabetes


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 14:

Health Department on Tuesday organised a medical camp at Primary Health Centre Chanpora here to mark the World Diabetes Day observed throughout the world on November 14.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid inaugurated the camp and inspected the arrangements made for it.
Hundreds of diabetic patients attended the camp where specialist doctors available therein saw and offered consultations. The camp also included free medical tests and medication for the visiting patients.
DC Srinagar while speaking on the occasion said the health department of the district understands the increased incidence of diabetes and aims to hold awareness camps across the district to sensitise the people about the importance of lifestyle modifications to prevent or control diabetes.
The World Diabetes Day is the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus and while the campaigns last the whole year the day itself marks the birthday of Frederick Banting who first conceived the idea leading to the discovery of insulin in 1922.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top