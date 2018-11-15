Health Deptt organises camp at Chanpora

DC Srinagar urges for change in lifestyle to prevent diabetes
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
Health Department on Tuesday organised a medical camp at Primary Health Centre Chanpora here to mark the World Diabetes Day observed throughout the world on November 14.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid inaugurated the camp and inspected the arrangements made for it.
Hundreds of diabetic patients attended the camp where specialist doctors available therein saw and offered consultations. The camp also included free medical tests and medication for the visiting patients.
DC Srinagar while speaking on the occasion said the health department of the district understands the increased incidence of diabetes and aims to hold awareness camps across the district to sensitise the people about the importance of lifestyle modifications to prevent or control diabetes.
The World Diabetes Day is the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus and while the campaigns last the whole year the day itself marks the birthday of Frederick Banting who first conceived the idea leading to the discovery of insulin in 1922.