Health deptt issues SOPs for patient referral

H&ME orders monthly audit of referral cases
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 08:
To regulate huge burden on the tertiary care institutions, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department Friday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for patient referrals for hospitals across the State.
An official hand out issued by the H&ME department said the SOPs had been issued to provide a required level of treatment facilities to patients who require treatment not within the scope of services of the hospital and the referral made thereof to another health facility.
As per the SOPs, the on-duty doctor would decide referral from a peripheral hospital to a tertiary care facility and sign a referral slip mentioning treatment status of and the reason for referral.
In the SOPs, the health department has designated heads of the hospitals and institutions at various levels across the State as nodal officers to discourage unnecessary referrals.
“When a patient is referred, a WhatsApp message should quickly go to the nodal officer of the concerned hospital from the on duty-doctor to make necessary preparations,” the SOPs document reads.
It said that the nodal officer would monitor the working of patient referral system as per the SOPs devised and suggest modifications if required to bring further improvements in the system.
“Moreover on receiving a WhatsApp message regarding the patient referral from the referring on-duty doctor, necessary arrangements should be made,” it reads.
“In case the treating doctor decides to shift a patient in an ambulance, a medical attendant or an ASHA worker, well versed with the 'Resuscitation Drill’, should accompany the patient along with a Patient Referral Log in the prescribed format,” the SOPs document reads.
However, it said that in case of pregnant women being referred to other hospitals, the patient should be accompanied by a trained lady or an ASHA worker in the ambulance.
“While referring a patient to tertiary care hospital in an ambulance, the log book of the ambulance should also be signed and stamped by the on-duty doctor with date and time of the departure,” it said.
As per the SOPs on the arrival of patients at the tertiary care hospital, the medical attendant or an ASHA Worker accompanying the patient would hand-over the patient to the doctor on-duty under proper receipt indicating date and time of handing the patient.
“The doctor on-duty at the tertiary care hospital will also maintain a register of referrals, with details of the patients at arrival, treatment given, particulars of the medical attendant, name of the periphery hospital or centre and status and condition of the patient,” it said.
The SOPs note that the on-duty doctor at tertiary care hospitals should inform the registrar on duty about the status of the received patient and management of the patient in the casualty.
“The concerned registrar or consultant will, thereafter, take over further management of the patient and also record his or her findings about the decision taken by the peripheral hospital doctor in referring the patient,” it said.
Regarding the discharge of the patient, it said that referral patients would be discharged from the hospitals by or with the approval of the on-duty doctor.
The Health department has asked the nominated nodal officers to take monthly review meetings which should be taken by the Director Health Kashmir or Jammu at their respective directorates to implement the decisions and give recommendations to improve the patient referral system.
“A monthly audit of all referral cases at all levels or health institutions shall be conducted and consolidated at the divisional levels by the respective principals of medical colleges,” said a senior health official in the department.
He said the consolidated audit report along with recommendations be furnished to the administrative department.
After the Lal Ded Hospital incident, the Health department had issued an order asking all the doctors working under its control to inscribe seal and signature on patient documents.
