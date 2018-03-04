Health Deptt directs private hospitals, clinical concerns to register under relevant acts

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Health Department Saturday directed the concerned running their Nursing Homes/Private Hospitals, Clinical Establishments, X-Ray Centers, Specialized Diagnostic Centers, Ultrasound Centers, IVF Centers, Intervention/Procedure Centers, Clinical Laboratories (General and Specialized), Collection Centers, Eye Centers and Physiotherapy Centers in the state to get their registration done under relevant act and rules.
According to the department, all these establishments are required to get the mandatory registration done and those who have already applied for renewal of registration and have not fulfilled the shortcomings in spite of repeated reminders shall do the same, “otherwise action as warranted under rules would follow”.
All clinical establishments are also required to display prominently citizen charter along with registration number and date of validity in bold letters.
An official statement said the norms for registration of nursing homes and clinical establishments can be downloaded from the official website of Health Department (www.jkhealth.org).
Further, statement said it is mandatory for all Private Clinics, Physicians, Nursing Homes, Laboratories and Chemists to notify all tuberculosis patients to the District Tuberculosis Officer of their respective areas or upload directly at Nikshay website.
