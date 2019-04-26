Health Deptt asks hospitals to display diagnostic procedures with rates

April 26, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

After receiving complaints of denial, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Thursday directed all hospitals in the state to display all available diagnostic procedures with rate list at health facilities for easy access of patients.

The health department issued an order and impressed upon all the heads of hospitals to display various diagnostic procedures available along with the rates chargeable within their respective laboratories or hospitals.

“Hospital heads shall display the list of diagnostic procedures along with rates at designated areas and conspicuous places in clear fonts either in English or local language for the information of the general public,” reads the circular.

In the order, the department has warned the hospital heads to follow the Instructions in letter and spirit the violation of which if any will invite punishment.

As per the order the health department earlier received several complaints from patients that various basic hospital investigations were being denied in hospital across J&K on the one or other pretext.

The patients had stated that hospitals especially those located at peripheries are charging exuberant rates for investigations from patients without any approval from higher-ups.

In January this year, the health department issued rate structure for 72 investigations in after evaluating inputs received from major various hospitals across the state.

The failure of hospital heads to follow the rate list for diagnostic procedures has given birth to a huge difference of rates without any approval from higher authorities.