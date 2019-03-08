About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Health dept sanctions maiden drug de-addiction policy

Sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of hospitals to be banned

The sale of tobacco containing products within 100 yards of any hospital will be banned while the inter-State trafficking of drugs will be tackled; the first-ever drug de-addiction policy sanctioned by the health department has said.
As per the maiden de-addiction policy of Health and Medical Education Department, content on the internet will be regulated and glamorization of drug abuse be curbed.
“The sale of tobacco containing products within 100 yards of any hospital in the State will be banned,” reads the first ever policy sanctioned by the government.
“Gyms, body fitness centres, supplement stores will be regulated and properly registered in view of potential abuse of steroidal and hormonal preparations in these centres,” it said.
The de-addiction policy notes that the Food Control Organization in State will examine samples of health supplements for illicit addition of performance enhancing compounds.

“A life of dignity, purposefulness will be ensured by providing after-care in the thrill of rehabilitative care within the community for patients to empower them,” reads the policy.
The government is also planning to re-categorize various medications marketed admitting that there is a lack of awareness about ill effects of solvent, cannabis, and smoking.
The policy said the department will go for school health check-up camps, particularly in case of adolescents who would be included in screening for drug abuse.
“Rehabilitative measures will be put in place for juveniles in juvenile homes/detention centres with special stress on educational opportunities and vocational training,” it said.
To fight drug abuse the department has said that self-help communities on the lines of Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous will be introduced in the State.
As per the policy, medical insurance and medical lease benefits will cover the de-addiction treatment period just like any other medical condition saying drug addicts are patients.
Resources for data collection and research as per the policy will be made available in drug de-addiction centres stating knowledge of substance abuse is important to facilitate the development of evidence-based treatment protocols.

The policy also notes that in order to tackle inter-state trafficking of drugs it is important to have collaboration between Crime Branch, Excise Department and Police.

