Health Dept proposes dental hospitals for every district in JK

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Department of Health has proposed establishment of dental hospitals in every district across the state.
An official at Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) said the prevalence of dental diseases is increasing due to the unsterilized equipment used by private clinics which is rampant.
“District dental hospitals will be created with adequate infrastructure and manpower so that high-end dental services are available at district level,” reads the health policy draft prepared by DHSK.
The policy outline said that the government will scale up the availability of dental care services in all district and sub-district hospitals in the state.
“At the same time quality of services will be emphasized with emphasis on infection control policies and waste disposal,” it said. It has suggested that that the community dental health surveys will be conducted to diagnose the dental problems and provide care.
Due to the lack of adequate oral health care facilities in hundreds of government hospitals and health centres, the dental care remains causality as patient hailing from far-off places have to travel long distances and spend large sums for dental consultations. According to the health official they two dental surgeons in district and one dental surgeon for sub-district hospitals which is far less than what is required keeping in view the patient load.
“Many PHCs and NTPHCs have no dental surgeons which has taken a toll on patient care. Patients are compelled to move to private clinics, which is unaffordable for many people.”
Although the government says they are working to appoint dental surgeons, the dismal scenario haunts patients in the valley as there is no breakthrough in the appointment of dentists.
He said that the lack of facilities has given rise to dental quackery in Kashmir and attributed the cause to unsterilized equipment used by private dental clinics. According to official figures, over 400 persons have been tested hepatitis B and C positive in Shopian alone till ending July.
Hepatitis B and C are contagious life-threatening liver diseases spread by blood-to-blood contact and through intravenous drug use, infected medical equipment or contaminated transfusions.
According to doctors, 90% of patient load is on government hospitals as oral health procedures are costly in private sector as a result of which patients end up seeking treatment from quacks thereby exposing them to risks.
“At peripheries the quackery is rampant. It is a major cause of hepatitis-c and despite all this, the creation of dental surgeons has been put on the back burner,” said president Society of Dental Surgeons J&K, Dr Imtiyaz Banday.
“Due to illegal practices, many patients have died which are not being reported. At least there must be a dental surgeon at a PHC to meet the demand,” he said.
Government Dental College and Hospital in Srinagar is also facing a shortage of dental surgeons and equipment despite receiving 800 patients daily from across the valley.