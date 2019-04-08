HEALTH CARE AND MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE

April 08, 2019 | Sameer Fida Hussain

Off late there has been a lot of brouhaha on the alleged medical negligence by doctors and other allied medical staff at various healthcare institutions. Negligence is the breach of a legal duty to care. It means carelessness in a matter in which the law mandates carefulness. Any negligence by an act or omission of a medical practitioner in performing his/her duty is known as medical negligence. Medical negligence happens when the medical practitioner fails to provide the care which is expected of him/her thus resulting in injury or death of the patient. A breach of this duty gives a patient the right to initiate action against the erring practitioner.

Surely, a patient approaches a doctor/practitioner with the hope of being cured of his ills. As soon as the patient relates the symptoms of his ailment to the doctor, he gets a sense of relief. The patient reposes his trust in the person who he believes is a link between him and God. The brief interaction with the doctor brings a sense of security in the ailing person and his body language shows visible signs of improvement. In such circumstances, negligence on the part of the doctor/medical practitioner is a grave offence. The most heartbreaking thing that can ever happen to a person is dawning of the fact that his savior has turned spoiler for him. Medical negligence is an unpardonable breach of trust which culls the unflinching belief that a patient and his people have in the doctor.

Having said that, we need to dwell on the fact that doctors and other medical staff have been doing a wonderful job in this strife torn state. Despite frequent turbulence and paucity of resources these people are trying to give the best possible medicare facilities to the commoners. Doctors and other paramedical staff have to cater to a huge rush of patients on a daily basis. In our government aided hospitals, we can see a beeline of people snaking through narrow passes at the registration counter, unusually large number of patients waiting outside chambers of doctors’ for consultation and a still large number of patients waiting for their turn outside Labs and other imaging rooms.

Distasteful comments, altercations and heated arguments keep resonating within the hospital confines. In such a situation, performing upto your optimal level is a tedious task. People associated with health and medical education department have always to remain on tenterhooks to deal with any unforeseen eventuality. In case of an emergency, like a massive accident or large scale injuries, people swarm in and around the causality block to get a glimpse of the victim/injured. This creates ruckus and disorder which eventually tells upon the health care.

SKIMS Soura & SMHS Hospital Srinagar cater to a huge rush of patients from all parts of Kashmir and these two hospitals lead the rest, as far as grievances of patients are concerned. In some of our hospitals, owing to infrastructural deficit, some patients have to share beds to get evaluated by doctors. This does not help either.

There may be cases where medical staff has shown negligent attitude towards their professional duty but that does not in any way demonize or belittle the whole fraternity. If there is an allegation of medical negligence against any official, then that needs to be thoroughly probed through an impartial enquiry board and if proven guilty, punishment under relevant law needs to be served to the erring official so that it acts as a deterrent for the rest.

Unfortunately, we people have the uncanny knack of pronouncing the judgment even before the trail is over. No sooner we see a video or picture of alleged medical negligence on social media; we jump the gun and vilify the entire medical fraternity. Ironically, things are shared, endorsed and propagated by some responsible people including a few media persons without getting into the nitty-gritty of things.

While uploading or posting such things, the statements/versions of both the parties need to be divulged to prevent a possible backlash. On their part, Doctors and other medical staff also need to introspect. They should always bear in mind that for patients, they are the messiahs. A doctor must always remember that he is under the “Hippocratic” oath and like all of us; he too is accountable before Almighty Allah (SWT).

In a trouble torn state like Jammu Kashmir, health care sector is beseeched with many problems like lack of quality infrastructure, dearth of medical functionaries and limited access to basic medical facilities. The administration needs to augment the health care facilities, provide large scale investment in this sector and create job opportunities so that equitable and quality medicare facilities are provided to both rural and urban populace at large.

