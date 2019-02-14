Health a non-priority sector for Govt: KCSDS

Srinagar:
Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) on Wednesday alleged that “health a non-priority sector for Jammu and Kashmir government.”
In a statement issue here, the KCSDS spokesperson said that has criticized the governor administration for ignoring the sufferings of patients across the state as a result of ongoing strike by NRHM medical and paramedical staff.
Taking a strong notice of the grave situation that obtains in the hospitals today, the members reminded the Governor and his advisors of their primary responsibility of addressing the day to day issues as care takers. The unprecedented hardships emerging out of the month long strike by NRHM employees that has rendered health services in the state to its lowest ebb seems to be no priority with the administration, observed the members.
“The civil society has noted with concern that instead of addressing the genuine demands and concerns of these employees, government heartlessly and unabashedly threatens them of termination thereby adding fuel to the fire,” it said, adding “The government needs to respect and fulfill the promises made to the striking employees which according to these employees had been made with them last year after a similar strike, observed the members, adding that going back on its own commitments have compelled the employees to take harsh steps which eventually has resulted in decadent health services to the poor people especially in rural areas.”
KCSDS members said that no government, howsoever dehumanized it may be, could ignore the healthcare of its citizens and that too in this severe winter when maximum number of people fall ill and suffer from one or the other ailments that needed immediate medical attention. “But the patients have been left high and dry as there are no normal services available in the hospitals or health centres, observed the members.” It said.
The members further said that it is in place to mention that NRHM employees have made a considerable difference to the health services in the rural areas in the past several years and as such their contributions cannot be undermined. “To continue with such required services, it is imperative for the government to address their genuine grievances and resolve the matter amicably as soon as possible and not makes it any prestige point. KCSDS also appeals to the striking employees to cool down and call off their strike for the sake of the suffering patients and eventually for the greater good of the society.”