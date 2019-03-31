Heading towards an unseen future of materialism

March 31, 2019 | MUSHTAQ HURRA

Simplicity has been the hallmark of Kashmiris for centuries together. All Kashmiris in general and villagers in particular were the embodiment of simple living. Simplicity in attire, conversation, foods, and dwellings were the hallmark of Kashmiris. Humility was ruling the hearts of our ancestors. The pomp and show had no place in their lives. From marriages to mournings, everything was done in the simplest possible way.

Some four or five decades ago, Kashmiris would use earthen pots for cooking and serving food. Water was stored in big earthen pails. Non-veg cuisines were prepared on a few selective occasions like festivals, weddings etc. Indigenously cultivated vegetables and cereals were used throughout the year. The dresses and attires of our ancestors were extremely simple. There were local weavers who would weave woollen blankets and other clothing for different purposes like garments and blankets. There were no synthetic garments and clothes used then.

Least usage of pesticides, insecticides, weedecides and chemical fertilizers were used in the cultivation of crops and vegetables. Houses were raw with thatched roofs, walls were plastered with mud. There were no LPG or kerosene stoves then. No electric heaters were used. People were least fashionable.

Garments and clothes used by people were very simple. Literacy rate was very low. There was no mushroom growth of educational institutions like we have today. Eatables and other necessary things were lent to neighbours. Poor and needy were taken care of. Minds were clean, and hearts were pure. Everyone would down the gaze when encountered with elders and strangers.

Herbs and spices were used for medication. Allopathic drugs were used rarely. People were happy and joyous. Eating habits of people were in accordance with the laws and ethics of medical science though they were hardly literate. Early to bed and early to rise was the Maxim of healthy life.

There were no gadgets like televisions and smart phones to make us bereft of sleep. Undoubtedly, there were no beautiful and comfortable beddings available then but people were able to sleep even on bare floors and rocks. No sedatives and pills were used to induce sleep. Love and sympathy was flowing from hearts which would keep people healthy. Milk was pure, not adulterated. There was no lust of wealth and money so the surplus grains, vegetables, milk etc were distributed among relatives and neighbours.

The word pollution was alien to our fathers and forefathers. Water, air, soil were as pure as the nature had made them. No filtration systems of water and automated water purifiers were required because our illiterate ancestors would never resort to activities which would lead to any kind of pollution. The people were least seen visiting hospitals and doctors.

Now, we have developed and advanced a lot. Houses have become concrete and multi-storeyed. Carpets have replaced Waguv and Patej (Grass mats). Steel, copper, aluminium and plastic have divorced the earthen kitchenware from our kitchens. Jeans and other fashionable garments have added to our beauty but this charm is undoubtedly false because many people are seen indulging in indecent acts despite wearing precious clothes. Thus, modesty has been strangulated.

Non-veg cuisines and dishes are prepared in our homes frequently which have landed us into the world of deadly diseases, and the excessive lipid in our diet has blindfolded our eyes to the extent that we are not able to differentiate between good and evil. Fancy looks and other precious beddings have entered into our bedrooms but the sleepless nights have given us depression and anxiety. People are seen taking sedative drugs to sleep.

Metallic and concrete fences have stopped our neighbours to sneak into our courtyards. The advent of smart phones has not bridged our distances rather has increased our distances. Our fathers and forefathers used to visit each other quite often but we prefer to invite through a telephonic call, email or Whatsapp message. These gadgets have created such a gap in our relationships that a louder “hello” from mobile phone is enough to break them forever.

Where are we? What has happened to us? This stupefying hangover has taken us to the world of uncertainty where we have lost the vision of a civilised nation. Our houses are big but our hearts have become too small to accommodate a houseless beggar for a night. We have degrees to our credit but we are bereft of values and virtues. We decorate Mosques and Temples but attend them rarely. We beat the trumpet of religion but are far away from God. We have become wealthier but we hardly dare to lend an ordinary amount to a needy neighbour. We have beautiful clothes to wear but our souls are deprived of piety. We travel far and wide through fast moving jets and vehicles but forget to visit our ailing next door neighbour.

(The Author is a writer)

